Auckland vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Auckland will welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to Go Media Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. The hosts are at the top of the league table and have a seven-point lead over second-placed Western United. The Wanderers are in fifth place and trail the hosts by 10 points.

The Black Knights are unbeaten in their last 10 league games, recording six wins. They met Brisbane Roar in their previous outing and resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-0 away win. Nando Pijnaker broke the deadlock in the first half, and fellow defender Hiroki Sakai added the second goal in the 83rd minute.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last seven games. They played Wellington Phoenix last week and saw their winning streak end after four games, as they were held to a 2-2 away draw. Bozhidar Kraev scored in the first half, and Nicolas Milanovic bagged a late equalizer.

Auckland vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in January, and the Black Knights recorded a 1-0 away win.

The Wanderers have the best attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 49 goals, eight more than the hosts.

The league leaders, meanwhile, have the best defensive record, conceding 20 goals.

Auckland are unbeaten in their last six A-League home games, scoring 17 goals while conceding eight times.

Western Sydney Wanderers have lost just one of their last 11 away games in the A-League. They have scored at least two goals in nine games during that period.

The Wanderers have suffered three losses in the A-League in 2025, with all three registered at home.

Auckland vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Black Knights head into the match on a 10-game unbeaten streak and will look to continue that form here. Interestingly, their last two home games have ended in draws, in which they have scored six goals, and they will look to return to winning ways here.

The Wanderers have won five of their last seven league games, scoring 20 goals, and will look to continue that prolific run here. They are unbeaten in their last seven away games and have scored at least two goals in seven games during that period.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their recent goal-scoring form, we expect the two sides to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Auckland 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Auckland vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

