Audax Italiano vs Nublense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2023

Audax Italiano play host to Nublense at the Estadio Municipal de Concepción in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 clash on Friday.
With last week’s first leg ending in a stalemate, this tie is still up for grabs and we anticipate another cagey contest in the all-Chilean affair.
Audax Italiano continued to struggle for results as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to 10-man Deportes Copiapo in the Chilean Primera Division last Sunday.
This followed a goalless draw against Nublense in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana last-32 clash being the exception on July 13.
Audax Italiano are currently on a five-game winless run, losing three and picking up two draws since June’s 2-1 victory over Deportes Rengo in the Copa Chile.
Like the hosts, Nublense failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportes Magallanes in the Primera Division.
Jaime Garcia’s men have now gone eight straight games without a win across all competitions, losing three and claiming five draws since May’s 1-0 victory over Copiapo.
Next up is an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last three meetings, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in February 2022.
Audax Italiano vs Nublense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 11 wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Nublense boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Audax Italiano have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Nublense have won their last four visits to the Estadio Municipal de Concepción, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-0 loss in November 2011.
- Marcogiuseppe’s men are on a run of two back-to-back home defeats and have failed to win their last five matches since the third week of June.
- Nublense are without a win in four consecutive away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-1 win at Palestino on April 29.
Audax Italiano vs Nublense Prediction
Both sides head into the weekend in similar form and we anticipate a close battle at the Estadio Municipal de Concepción. While they are currently evenly matched on paper, we fancy Audax making use of their home crowd support to grind out a narrow win.
Prediction: Audax Italiano 2-1 Nublense
Audax Italiano vs Nublense Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Audax Italiano to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last six clashes)