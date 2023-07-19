Audax Italiano vs Nublense Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21st 2023

Audax Italiano play host to Nublense at the Estadio Municipal de Concepción in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana round-of-16 clash on Friday.

With last week’s first leg ending in a stalemate, this tie is still up for grabs and we anticipate another cagey contest in the all-Chilean affair.

Audax Italiano continued to struggle for results as they suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to 10-man Deportes Copiapo in the Chilean Primera Division last Sunday.

This followed a goalless draw against Nublense in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana last-32 clash being the exception on July 13.

Audax Italiano are currently on a five-game winless run, losing three and picking up two draws since June’s 2-1 victory over Deportes Rengo in the Copa Chile.

Like the hosts, Nublense failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportes Magallanes in the Primera Division.

Jaime Garcia’s men have now gone eight straight games without a win across all competitions, losing three and claiming five draws since May’s 1-0 victory over Copiapo.

Next up is an opposing side who are unbeaten in their last three meetings, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in February 2022.

Audax Italiano vs Nublense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Nublense boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Audax Italiano have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Nublense have won their last four visits to the Estadio Municipal de Concepción, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-0 loss in November 2011.

Marcogiuseppe’s men are on a run of two back-to-back home defeats and have failed to win their last five matches since the third week of June.

Nublense are without a win in four consecutive away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 2-1 win at Palestino on April 29.

Audax Italiano vs Nublense Prediction

Both sides head into the weekend in similar form and we anticipate a close battle at the Estadio Municipal de Concepción. While they are currently evenly matched on paper, we fancy Audax making use of their home crowd support to grind out a narrow win.

Prediction: Audax Italiano 2-1 Nublense

Audax Italiano vs Nublense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Audax Italiano to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last six clashes)