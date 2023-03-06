Audax Italiano vs Universidad Catolica Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2023 

Audax Italiano will welcome Chilean rivals Universidad Catolica to Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida for a Copa Sudamericana qualifying tie on Tuesday (March 7).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Coquimbo in the Chilean Primera Division on Friday (March 3). Audax took a second-minute lead through Oliver Munoz, but Bruno Cabrera, Dylan Glaby and Nicolas Faundez strikes helped complete Coquimbo's comeback.

Universidad, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 comeback win at Nublense. Lucas Abascia put the hosts ahead in first-half injury time before Nicolas Zalazar's 54th-minute red card reduced to ten men.

The numerical advantage gave Catolica the impetus to complete a comeback, with Alexander Aravena and Fernando Zampred scoring. Nublense's night went from bad to worse, as they saw two more players receive marching orders.

The winner of the tie will book their spot in the Copa Sudamericana group stage.

Audax Italiano vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Universidad have 16 wins from their last 32 games against Audax, losing eight.

Their most recent meeting in February saw Catolica win 2-1 away.

Universidad's seven league games this season have produced at least three goals, with of the last six seeing goals at both ends.

Six of Audax's seven league fixtures this season have had goals at both ends, including the last five.

Univerisdad have scored at least twice in five of their last six meetings with Audax.

Italiano are winless in five games, losing their last three.

Audax form guide: L-L-L-D-L; Universidad form guide:W-W-W-D-L

Audax Italiano vs Universidad Catolica Prediction

A place in the Copa Sudamericana group stage beckons, so both sides will give their all to secure qualification.

Universidad are favourites to progress and have started their domestic season impressively, leading the way after seven games. Audax, by contrast, have struggled, managing just one win.

Both sides have played expansively, with most of their games being high-scoring affairs. The trend should continue in a comfortable win for Universidad.

Prediction: Audax 1-3 Universidad

Audax Italiano vs Universidad Catolica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universidad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Universidad to score over 1.5 goals

