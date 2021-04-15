Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Augsburg are seeking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss while Arminia Bielefeld will be eager to steer further clear of relegation when the sides square off against each other in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Fuggerstädter went down 1-0 to bottom-dwellers Schalke last weekend, never recovering from Suat Serdar's fourth-minute strike.

The defeat was particularly shocking as the Royal Blues had won only once this season until then, while Heiko Herrlich's side were also coming off the back of a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim.

So a strong response is expected from them on this matchday. They now bump into a Bielefeld outfit who're looking to go clear of relegation play-offs and into the safe zone.

Die Arminen are three points clear of 17th-placed FC Koln, but level with Hertha Berlin, who're only ahead courtesy of a superior goal-difference.

Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-To-Head

There have been five previous meetings between the sides, with Augsburg coming out on top each time.

They beat the Blues 1-0 earlier this campaign but handed them a 3-0 thumping on their last visit to Augsburg.

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Augsburg

Iago is the only notable injury concern for the hosts as the left-back is out with an ankle problem.

Tim Civeja (pelvis), Fredrik Jensen (thigh) and Jan Movarek (match fitness) are doubtful for the clash.

Injured: Iago

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

We go against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/3bvO6eJqZ7 — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) April 15, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld

Sergio Cordova and Reinhold Yabo are long-term absentees and hence have not been called up to the squad.

Head coach Frank Kramer might name an unchanged line-up from their victory over Freiburg last weekend.

Injured: Sergio Cordova and Reinhold Yabo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Augsburg (4-2-3-1): Rafal Gikiewicz; Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweeleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Robert Gumny; Tobias Strobl, Carlos Gruezo; Daniel Caligiuri, Laszlo Benes, Ruben Vargas; Andre Hahn.

Arminia Bielefeld (4-3-1-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Anderson Lucoqui; Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Arne Maier; Ritsu Doan; Fabian Klos, Andreas Voglsammer.

Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

The two sides have the lowest shots on goal in the Bundesliga this season, with 251 and 261 respectively.

So there won't be too much goalmouth action and we're predicting a drab stalemate here.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld