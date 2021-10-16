Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Relegation candidate Arminia Bielefeld square off against Augsburg in a Bundesliga 2021-22 game at WWK Arena on Sunday.

Both sides have had a dismal start to their Bundesliga campaigns. Arminia are 16th in the table with just four points from seven matches, while Augsburg are just one spot ahead of them in 15th with one more point in the same number of matches.

Arminia were thumped 4-0 by Bayer Leverkusen in their last Bundesliga outing. Moussa Diaby and Kerim Demirbay each scored a goal for the winning team, while Patrick Schick scored a brace.

Augsburg played Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund before the international break and ended up losing the game 2-1. Andi Zeqiri equalized for the visitors after Raphael Guerreiro had put Dortmund ahead, but Julian Brandt's strike in the 51st minute settled the game in the hosts' favor.

Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Head-to-Head

Augsburg and Arminia have played six matches against each other so far. Augsburg have won five games, while one match ended in a stalemate.

The last meeting between the two German teams ended in a goalless draw.

Augsburg Bundesliga form: L-D-W-L-L

Arminia Bielefeld Bundesliga form: D-L-D-L-L

Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Team News

Augsburg

Florian Niederlechner remains out with a groin problem, with Felix Uduokhai joining him on the sidelines.

Iago, Jan Moravek and Sergio Cordova are all doubtful for Augsburg's clash against Arminia.

Injured: Florian Niederlechner, Felix Uduokhai

Doubtful: Iago, Jan Moravek, and Sergio Cordova

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld

For the visitors, Andres Andrade, Sebastian Vasiliadis and Patrick Wimmer will not be available for selection due to injuries.

Injured: Andres Andrade, Sebastian Vasiliadis, and Patrick Wimmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (5-3-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Mads Pedersen, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny, Raphael Framberger; Fredrik Jensen, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas, Andi Zeqiri

Arminia Bielefeld (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Alessandro Schopf, Robin Hack; Fabian Klos, Florian Kruger.

Augsburg vs Arminia Bielefeld Prediction

Both sides will be desperate for three points considering their situation in the table, which could make for a feisty affair. Augsburg have a slight advantage over Arminia Bielefeld considering they are playing on home soil, but it is unlikely that they will be able to make it count.

We foresee the two sides playing out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld

