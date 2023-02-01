Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3, 2023 

Augsburg will host Bayer Leverkusen at the WWK ARENA on Friday (February 3) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have endured a rather difficult campaign, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings with half the season now gone. Augsburg lost 3-1 to Freiburg in their last league outing and will perhaps feel they deserved more from the game after creating tangible chances. Augsburg are 14th in the standings with 18 points from as many games.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are enjoying a resurgence under Xabi Alonso and have steadily climbed up the points table. They, however, saw their winning streak come to an end last weekend in a 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund, conceding a goal in either half.

The visitors have picked up 24 points from 18 games this season and sit ninth in the league table.

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 25 meetings between Augsburg and Leverkusen, Leverkusen lead 16-2.

The hosts won 2-1 in their last meeting against Leverkusen, ending a 23-game winless run in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in the fixture.

Augsburg have picked up just eight points at home in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the Bundesliga.

Only three of Die Werkself's seven league wins this season have come away from home.

Leverkusen have conceded 30 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the most in the top half of the standings.

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Augsburg have lost three of their last four Bundesliga games and have won just one of their last ten. They have won just two league games at home this season and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen's latest result snapped their five-game winning streak, so the visitors should come out on top at Augsburg.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leverkusen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)

