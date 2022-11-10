Augsburg vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Augsburg will host Bochum at the WWK Arena on Saturday (November 12) afternoon in the Bundesliga.

The hosts have struggled this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the league table as the midpoint of the season approaches. Augsburg held on for a 2-2 draw against second-placed Union Berlin in their last game, coming from behind twice to draw level via a brace from Florian Niederlechner. Augsburg are 14th in the Bundesliga standings with 15 points. They will now look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track.

Bochum, meanwhile, have also had their struggles this season as they continue to adapt to life under manager Thomas Letsch. They beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in their last game, with Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Philipp Hoffman getting on the scoresheet in the opening 12 minutes.

The visitors are 17th in the league table with ten points from 14 games. They are just one point above rock-bottom and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Augsburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just five meetings between Augsburg and Bochum. The hosts have won two of those games, while the visitors have won the other three.

The hosts picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping a three-game losing streak in the fixture.

Die Unabsteigbaren are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

The Fuggerstadter have picked up just five points at home this season, the fewest in the Bundesliga.

Bochum have lost all seven away games in the Bundesliga this season.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the German top flight this season, conceding 36 goals.

Augsburg vs Bochum Prediction

Augsburg are on a seven-game winless run across competitions, losing four. They have won just one of their seven home league games this season and could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Bochum's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats, and they will now look to build on that. They have, however, lost all seven of their away league games this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Bochum

Augsburg vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Augsburg to score first: Yes (The hosts have scored the first goal in five of their last six games.)

