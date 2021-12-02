Augsburg vs Bochum prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Augsburg will trade tackles with Bochum in a Bundesliga matchday 14 fixture on Saturday.
The home side come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Hertha Berlin last weekend. Michael Gregoritsch scored a last-gasp equalizer to cancel out Marco Richter's first-half opener for the hosts.
Bochum secured the maximum points in a 2-1 comeback victory over Freiburg on home turf. Sebastian Polter and Milos Pantovic scored second-half goals to overturn Philipp Lienhart's 51st minute strike.
The victory helped Die Unabsteigbaren climb to 13th in the table, with 16 points garnered from 13 matches. They are three points clear of the relegation zone where 16th place is currently occupied by Augsburg, gathering 13 points.
Augsburg vs Bochum Head-to-Head
The two sides have one win apiece from their last three matches while one game ended in a share of the spoils.
The draw came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 draw in the DFP Pokal in October that saw Bochum progress with a 7-6 victory on penalties.
Augsburg form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L
Bochum form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W
Augsburg vs Bochum Team News
Augsburg
Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is currently in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Reece Oxford (muscle), Alfred Finnbogason (thigh), Tim Civeja (groin), Tobias Strobl (ACL), Noah Sarenren Bazee (knee) and Felix Uduokhai (tendon) have been ruled out.
Injuries: Reece Oxford, Alfred Finnbogason, Tim Civeja, Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Felix Uduokhai
Unavailable: Jeffrey Gouweleeuw
Suspension: None
Bochum
Manuel Riemann (hamstring), Patrick Osterhage (muscle), Saulo Decarli (shoudler), Simon Zoller (ACL) and Paul Grave (shoulder) are all unavailable due to injuries.
Injuries: Paul Grave, Manuel Riemann, Patrick Osterhage, Saulo Decarli, Simon Zoller
Unavailable: None
Suspension: None
Augsburg vs Bochum Predicted XI
Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Robert Gumny, Frederik Winther, Iago, Raphael Framberger; Niklas Dorsch, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Ruben Vargas; Andre Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch
VfL Bochum Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Esser (GK); Danilo Soares, Erhan Masovic, Vassilios Lampropoulos, Konstantinos Stafylidis; Elvis Rexhbecaj, Anthony Losilla, Eduard Lowen; Takuma Asano, Milos Pantovic, Sebastian Polter
Augsburg vs Bochum Prediction
Augsburg have shown their wherewithal in recent weeks with their shock victory over Bayern Munich representing the highlight of their campaign so far. Bochum have also been one of the form teams in the league and their recent fine run has propelled them out of the relegation zone.
The visitors, however, tend to struggle on their travels and a defeat here could see them slide right back into the dropzone. Goals have proven hard for them away from home but we are backing Bochum to do enough to leave the WWK Arena with a point.
Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Bochum