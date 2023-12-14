Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Augsburg will invite Borussia Dortmund to the WWK Arena in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga end last week after six games, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Werder Bremen. They remained in ninth place in the league table following that loss, with 17 points from 14 games.

The visitors are winless in their last two league games and their winless run stretches to four games in all competitions. They lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last week. Mats Hummels was red-carded in the 15th minute and is suspended for the match.

Niclas Füllkrug and Niklas Süle were on the scoresheet for them but it was not enough as Yussuf Poulsen scored the match-winner in injury time for RB Leipzig. Their poor run continued in the UEFA Champions League as they played out a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 25 times in all competitions, with all but one meeting taking place in the Bundesliga. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 16 wins to their name. The hosts have three wins in this fixture and six games have ended in draws.

Dortmund secured a league double over the hosts last season, including a 3-0 away win in May.

Just one of Augsburg's five defeats in the Bundesliga this season have come at home. On the flipside, they have recorded three of their four wins at home.

Borussia Dortmund have just one win in their last five away games across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding nine times.

Two of Augsburg's three wins against the visitors have come at home.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Fuggerstädter have enjoyed a good run at home this season, with 12 of their 17 points in the Bundesliga coming in home games. They are winless in their last five meetings against the visitors, suffering four defeats. They have conceded 13 times in that period while scoring six times in these games.

Head coach Jess Thorup remains without the services of Raphael Framberger and Reece Oxford through injuries while Iago and Dion Beljo are doubts due to thigh and ankle injuries respectively. Sven Michel is back in full training and should start from the bench in this game.

Die Borussen are winless in their four games this month and will look to return to winning ways. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last six Bundesliga games, suffering three defeats. They are winless in their last three away games in the league, drawing two games.

Felix Nmecha, Youssoufa Moukoko, Julian Ryerson, and Julien Duranville are confirmed absentees for head coach Edin Terzić alongside Mats Hummels, who is suspended. Salih Özcan and Karim Adeyemi were subbed off due to injuries in the Champions League on Wednesday and face late fitness tests.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their last five meetings at Saturday's venue, with two wins apiece and one draw. Dortmund will play their third game in a week, so fatigue will be a factor.

With that in mind and considering their current form, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Niclas Füllkrug to score or assist any time - Yes