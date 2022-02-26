Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Augsburg host Borussia Dortmund at the WWK Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Augsburg have been woeful this season and are currently 17th in the league. Markus Weinzierl's side have only won two of their last ten games across all competitions and will look to turn things around with a win against Dortmund on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, are currently 2nd in the league, six points off Bayern Munich at the top of the table. Marco Rose's side were eliminated from the Europa League by Rangers in midweek and will look to bounce back with a win against Augsburg on Sunday.

This will be a great opportunity for Borussia Dortmund to close the gap on Bayern Munich with a win against Augsburg on Sunday.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

Borussia Dortmund have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won four of their last five meetings, with Augsburg winning only one.

Dortmund came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Julian Brandt were enough to secure all three points, while Andi Zeqiri got on the scoresheet for Augsburg.

Augsburg Form Guide: L-D-W-L-L

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Hahn will be a huge miss for Augsburg

Augsburg

Andre Hahn will miss the game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Andi Zeqiri and Frederik Winther have tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable. Robert Gumny and Tobias Strobl are both out injured.

Injured: Robert Gumny, Tobias Strobl

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andre Hahn

COVID-19: Andi Zeqiri, Frederik Winther

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund came away unscathed from their 2-2 draw against Rangers in midweek. Giovanni Reyna, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Giovanni Reyna, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Raphael Framberger; Ruben Vargas, Niklas Dorsch, Carlos Gruezo, Lasse Gunther; Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Marin Pongracic; Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard; Marco Reus, Julian Brandt; Donyell Malen

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

It's hard to see Augsburg picking up anything from the game on Sunday, given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict Borussia Dortmund will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Augsburg 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Edited by Adit Jaganathan