Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023

Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach kick off their 2023-24 German Bundesliga campaign when they lock horns at the WWK ARENA on Saturday (August 19).

Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results in the DFB Pokal opener and will look to kick off the league campaign on a high.

Augsburg were left spitting feathers on Sunday, as they fell to a shock 2-0 loss against German third-division side SpVgg Unterhaching in the opening round of the DFB-Pokal.

Enrico Maassen’s side have now lost their last three games, following defeats against Salernitana and Napoli in their final two friendlies.

Augsburg avoided relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, picking up 34 points to finish 15th in the Bundesliga, just one point and one place above the danger zone.

Monchengladbach, meanwhile, finished tenth in the Bundesliga last season after picking up 43 points. Gerardo Seoane’s men kicked off the new campaign in style, hammering TuS Bersenbrück 7-0 in the first round of the DFB Pokal last Friday.

That was in keeping with their superb performance in pre-season, where they went unbeaten, claiming six wins and two draws in their eight friendlies.

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 28 meetings, Monchengladbach boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Augsburg have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Monchengladbach have lost their last three visits to the WWK ARENA, conceding five goals and scoring once since a 3-2 win in February 2020.

Augsburg are on a run of four defeats in competitive games since a 1-0 win over Union Berlin on May 6.

Seoane’s men are winless in eight away league games, losing five since a 4-1 win at Hoffenheim in January.

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Monchengladbach will back themselves to kick off the new campaign on a high, as they take on an out-of-sorts Augsburg side who have struggled in recent weeks. Expect Seoane’s men to end their losing streak at the WWK ARENA and claim a narrow win this weekend.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Monchengladbach

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monchengladbach

Tip 2: First to score - Monchengladbach (The visitors have opened the scoring in their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of their last nine meetings.)