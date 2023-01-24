Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2023

Augsburg will host Borussia Monchengladbach at the WWK Arena on Wednesday night in another round of the German Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have largely struggled for results this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone as they head into the second half of the season. They were beaten 4-3 by Borussia Dortmund in their last game, coming from behind to draw level on three different occasions before their opponents scored a late winner.

Augsburg sit 15th in the league table with 15 points from 16 games. They will look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Borussia Monchengladbach have had mixed results this season but remain on the hunt for a return to Europe. They were beaten 3-2 by the in-form Bayer Leverkusen in their last game and were already three goals down before Lars Stindl scored twice in the final 10 minutes of the game to reduce the deficit.

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 meetings between Augsburg and Monchengladbach. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 3-2 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a three-game winless run in this fixture.

Gladbach are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Augsburg have picked up just five points on home turf in the league this season, the fewest in the German top flight so far.

Die Borussen are one of three teams in the Bundesliga without an away league win this season.

The Fuggerstädter have kept two clean sheets in the league this season. Only Koln and Stuttgart (1) have kept fewer.

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Augsburg have lost their last two league games and are winless in their last eight matches in the competition. They have won just one home game all season and could struggle here.

Monchengladbach have lost two of their last three league matches and have won just two of their last seven. They are without a win away from home this season and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

