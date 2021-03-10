Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Augsburg are set to play host to Borussia Monchengladbach at WWK Arena on Friday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Augsburg come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Pal Dardai's Hertha Berlin last Saturday at the Olympiastadion. Second-half goals from Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek and Belgium international Dodi Lukebakio ensured victory for Hertha Berlin. Slovakian midfielder Laszlo Benes scored the consolation goal for Augsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen last Saturday at Borussia-Park. A second-half goal from Czech Republic international Patrik Schick sealed the deal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

In 21 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost five and drawn eight.

Back home this week 🏡 pic.twitter.com/irfP0XCFuj — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) March 8, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from German midfielder Florian Neuhaus for Borussia Monchengladbach was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Daniel Caligiuri for Augsburg, who had defender Raphael Framberger sent off in the second-half.

Augsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-D-L-L

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-D-L

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Augsburg

Augsburg manager Heiko Herrlich will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian left-back Iago, young midfielder Tim Civeja, Icelandic striker Alfred Finnbogason, Finland international Fredrik Jensen and Czech Republic international Jan Moravek.

Injured: Fredrik Jensen, Jan Moravek, Alfred Finnbogason, Iago, Tim Civeja

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Meanwhile, Borussia Monchengladbach will be without German midfielder Christoph Kramer, while there are doubts over the availability of attacker Jonas Hofmann, forward Torben Musel, defender Mamadou Doucoure and midfielder Famara Quizera.

Injured: Christoph Kramer

Doubtful: Mamadou Doucoure, Jonas Hofmann, Torben Musel, Famara Quizera

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafal Gikiewicz, Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Mads Valentin Pedersen, Tobias Strobl, Rani Khedira, Daniel Caligiuri, Michael Gregoritsch, Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Valentino Lazaro, Hannes Wolf, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Augsburg are currently 13th in the Bundesliga table, seven points behind 10th-placed Borussia Monchengladbach. They have won only one of their last five league games, Winger Daniel Caligiuri has done well for them so far.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, are struggling. They have lost four of their last five league games. With manager Marco Rose set to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer, as well as the potential departures of stars like Denis Zakaria and Florian Neuhaus, Gladbach have a tough job in their hands.

Both sides are not in good form coming into this game, but Borussia Monchengladbach should be able to triumph.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

