Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga resumes this weekend and will see Augsburg face Borussia Monchengladbach on the fifth matchday of the German top-flight.

Augsburg are one of four teams in the Bundesliga without a win in their four games so far. They began their campaign with a 4-0 home loss to Hoffenheim before playing a goalless draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Augsburg then lost 4-1 to Bayer Leverkusen before playing another goalless draw, this time against Union Berlin.

Augsburg narrowly avoided relegation last season with just three points and will need to buckle up this campaign to avoid the drop. They currently sit 17th on the table with just two points from four games.

Borussia Monchengladbach have not begun their Bundesliga campaign much better than their hosts. Die Borussen picked up their first win of the campaign on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Arminia Bielefeld. The win on Sunday was Borussia Monchengladbach's first league victory under new manager Adolf Hutter.

Monchengladbach began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich before losing back-to-back games in the Bundesliga. They currently sit 11th in the table with four points.

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head

Augsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach have met 24 times in the past. Augsburg have won seven of their games while Borussia Monchengladbach have won nine times. Eight of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Bundesliga last season, with Augsburg winning 3-1 at home.

Augsburg Form Guide: D-L-D-L

Borussia Monchengladbach Form Guide: W-L-L-D

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Team News

Augsburg

Alfred Finnbogason and Jan Moravek are both out injured and are not expected to feature on Saturday. Tobias Strobl is a major doubt for the game as he works his way back to fitness from an injury sustained in pre-season.

Injured: Alfred Finnbogason, Jan Moravek

Doubtful: Tobias Strobl

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach

Teenage fullback Luca Netz picked up an injury in Borussia Monchengladbach's game against Arminia Bielefeld last week. He joins Mamadou Doucoure, Marcus Thuram, Kouadio Kone and Stefan Laimer on the injured list for Gladbach.

Injured: Luca Netz, Mamadou Doucoure, Marcus Thuram, Kouadio Kone, Stefan Laimer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (5-3-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny, Raphael Framberger; Andre Hahn, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas, Florian Niederlechner

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Yann Sommer, Jordan Beyer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi; Patrick Herrmann, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Joseph Scally; Jonas Hofmann, Lars Stindl; Alassane Plea

Augsburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Neither team are enjoying their best form ahead of their meeting on Saturday. Augsburg are on a four-game winless run while Borussia Monchengladbach have won just one league game so far.

Gladbach should have been buoyed by their 3-1 win last time out and may use that as a platform to kickstart their campaign. The visitors should get the win on Saturday.

Prediction: Augsburg 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach

