Augsburg vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

Augsburg will square off against Crystal Palace at the Hofmaninger Stadium in a set of two friendlies on Friday. Fuggerstädter will play two more friendlies in August, while Palace will conclude their preseason tour and return to England to prepare for their maiden appearance in the FA Community Shield on August 10.

Fuggerstädter have seen conclusive results in their five friendly games thus far, recording four wins. They met Rot-Weiss Essen in two friendlies on Friday. After a narrow 2-1 loss in the first match, they secured a 4-1 win in the second one, thanks to a brace from Samuel Essende, while Arne Maier and Oliver Sorg also scored in the second half.

The Eagles overcame Crawley Town 3-0 last week, but went winless in two meetings against Mainz on Tuesday. They fought back for a 1-1 draw in the first match, thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's equalizer. They lost 3-2 in the second game, with Romain Esse and Maxence Lacroix scoring in the second half.

Augsburg vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Fuggerstädter have met English teams seven times, including friendlies, recording four wins. In their previous meeting against an English team, they defeated Leicester City 1-0 in 2024.

Palace have crossed paths with German teams four times. They have endured a winless run in these meetings, suffering three defeats.

Augsburg have scored at least four goals in three of their five friendlies thus far.

The Eagles have kept clean sheets in two of their four friendlies.

Just one of the Bavarian club's two defeats against English teams has been registered in friendly games.

Augsburg vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Augsburg have enjoyed a good run in the preseason so far, winning four of the five games. They have scored 20 goals in these games and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Palace suffered their first loss of the preseason on Tuesday and will look to bounce back here. They scored three goals in two friendly meetings against Mainz, while also extending their winless run against German teams.

Fuggerstädter have a good recent record against English teams, and considering their current goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Augsburg 3-2 Crystal Palace

Augsburg vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

