Augsburg vs Darmstadt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023

Augsburg will host Darmstadt at WWK Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a rather turbulent campaign with pressure now mounting on head coach Enrico Maaßen. They were beaten 2-0 by a clinical Freiburg side in their last match and had a few chances to get back in the game in either half but failed to convert as they fell to a sixth consecutive defeat to the Breisgau-Brasilianer.

Augsburg sit 14th in the league table with just five points picked up after six matches. They are just one point above their weekend opponents in the table and will be looking to widen that gap come Saturday.

Darmstadt have not had the smoothest return to the German top flight so far but finally picked up their first win since promotion last weekend and will be looking to kick on from that. They beat Werder Bremen 4-2 last Sunday with four different players getting on the scoresheet for Die Lilien before their opponents scored two consolation goals later on.

Augsburg vs Darmstadt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Augsburg and Darmstadt. The hosts have 17 of those games while the visitors have won three fewer. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last eight games across all competitions.

Darmstadt have conceded 18 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bochum (19) have conceded more.

Augsburg are one of eight teams in the German top flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Augsburg vs Darmstadt Prediction

Augsburg have lost two of their last three matches and have won just one of their last 10 competitive outings. They are, however, unbeaten in their last three home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Darmstadt's latest result ended an 11-game winless streak dating back to pre-season and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last six competitive matches on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Darmstadt

Augsburg vs Darmstadt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The visitors' last five matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matchups)