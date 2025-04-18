Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Augsburg will invite Eintracht Frankfurt to Augsburg Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The visitors have climbed to third place in the league table, but trail second-placed Bayer Leverkusen by 12 points. Fuggerstädter are 10th in the standings with 42 points, the same as eighth-placed Borussia Dortmund.
The hosts lost their first league game of the month 3-1 to Bayern Munich but bounced back with a 2-1 away triumph over Bochum last week. Samuel Essende scored in the 16th minute and substitute Mert Kömür bagged the match-winner in the 90th minute.
Frankfurt lost 2-0 away at Werder Bremen in their first league game of the month and recorded a 3-0 home win over Heidenheim last week. Jean-Mattéo Bahoya broke the deadlock in the 10th minute and Robin Koch doubled their lead in the 42nd minute. Hugo Ekitike scored his 14th league goal of the season in the second half.
They failed to build on that form and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday and were eliminated 2-1 on aggregate.
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 53 times in all competitions. Frankfurt have 24 wins to their name, nine more than the hosts, and 14 meetings between them have ended in draws.
- Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season and the reverse fixture in December ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Augsburg have won just one of their last four home games. They have failed to score in two games in that period while keeping three clean sheets.
- Eintracht Frankfurt have won just one of their last five Bundesliga away games while suffering two losses.
- The visitors have the third-best attacking record in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 58 goals. Interestingly, they have conceded 42 goals in 29 games, two more than the hosts.
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
Fuggerstädter have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last nine league games. Notably, that loss was registered at home against Bayern Munich earlier this month. They have won just one of their last four home meetings against the visitors.
Arne Maier was sent off last week and is suspended for this match. Yusuf Kabadayi remains sidelined with an injury while Reece Oxford is struggling with long COVID. Kristijan Jakić was subbed off with a knock last week but is back in training.
Die Adler have won just one of their last four games, suffering two defeats. They have won three of their nine away games in 2025 and have also suffered three defeats. They have lost just one of their last 10 games against the hosts and will look to build on that form.
Mario Götze was subbed off with an injury against Tottenham and is a confirmed absentee. Kevin Trapp is also not expected to travel with the squad here.
Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes