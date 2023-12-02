Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Augsburg will entertain Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, drawing their last three games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 away draw by Union Berlin as Ermedin Demirović's first-half penalty was canceled out by Kevin Volland's 88th-minute strike.

The visitors saw their seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end last week as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Stuttgart last time around. Deniz Undav's first-half brace condemned them to just their second loss of the league campaign.

Their poor run of form continued in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to PAOK. Omar Marmoush equalized for them just three minutes after they conceded the opener but PAOK bagged the match-winner in the 73rd minute. They are winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 50 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings with 23 wins to their name. The hosts have 14 wins in this fixture and 13 games have ended in stalemates.

The hosts are winless in their last seven league meetings against the visitors. Last season, Eintracht Frankfurt registered a 2-1 away win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Interestingly, Augsburg have played back-to-back 1-1 draws in their last three league games.

Across all competitions, the visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games, recording four wins. They have kept three clean sheets in that period as well.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 21-18 in 12 league games this season, though the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding just 13 goals in that period.

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Fuggerstädter are on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league at the moment, which is their best run in the Bundesliga in four years. Jess Thorup has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his stint as the head coach for the club and will be keen on keeping this run intact.

Irvin Cardona, Raphael Framberger, and Arne Maier are nursing injuries at the moment while Reece Oxford is struggling with an illness. They have lost just once at home this season and will be hopeful of a positive outing.

Die Adler are winless in their last three games, conceding twice apiece in these games. They are unbeaten in their last five away games and will look to build on that form here. They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts as well and should have the upper hand.

Dino Toppmöller remains without the services of Sebastian Rode, Timothy Chandler, Ellyes Skhiri, and Mehdi Loune through injuries. Nonetheless, he will look to field a strong starting XI as his team look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.

The hosts have drawn three games in a row while the visitors have won four of their last five away games. With that in mind and considering the recent goalscoring form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ermedin Demirovic to score or assist any time - Yes