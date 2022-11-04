Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt will look to return to winning ways and keep pace with the top four when they face Augsburg at the WWK Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday (November 5).

The Eagles saw their four-game winning run across competitions end following a 2-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund last weekend, which relegated them to fifth position in the league table.

However, Oliver Glasner's side had no issues beating Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, securing a late 2-1 win to seal their place in the Round of 16.

Augsburg, meanwhile, are down in 13th place with 14 points from 12 games. They haven't won their last four top-flight games since beating Schalke 3-2 at the start of October.

During this period, the Fuggerstadter were also knocked out of the DFB-Pokal by Bayern Munich, suffering a crushing 5-2 loss in the second round.

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

In the last 22 games, the spoils have been closely shared, with Augsburg winning eight times and losing to Frankfurt on seven occasions.

Last season, the two teams played out a draw in their two league clashes - a 0-0 draw in Frankfurt followed by a 1-1 stalemate in Augsburg.

Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last five Bundesliga games against Augsburg - their longest such run against the side - only against RB Leipzig (6) and Stuttgart (7) have the Eagles enjoyed a longer unbeaten run.

After opening their season with three defeats at home, Augsburg are unbeaten in their last three.

Augsburg are winless in their last four Bundesliga games for the first time this season, after winning their previous three.

With 20 points from 12 games, this is Frankfurt's best start to a Bundesliga season since the 2018-19 season.

Augsburg (40%) average the lowest possesion of any team in the Bundesliga this season.

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Augsburg are not in their best shape right now, so Frankfurt can smell blood in the waters.

Barring a 2-1 loss to Dortmund last weekend, the Eagles have flown high recently with big results. Expect the visitors to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eintracht Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

