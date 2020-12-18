Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

In a clash of the mid-table sides in the Bundesliga, Augsburg welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the WWK Arena on Saturday.
They're currently ninth and 10th in the league's standings, with only two points separating the sides. However, the visitors are winless in nine consecutive games.
Since beating Hoffenheim on 3 October, the Eagles have gone downhill. They have lost twice and drawn seven times, including two epic 3-3 thrillers against Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach.
This might leave the Fuggerstädter as slight favorites. They received a boost after their narrow 1-0 victory against Arminia Bielefeld, ending a five-game winless run.
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-To-Head
The sides have clashed 18 times before, and Augsburg hold a narrow advantage, winning eight games to Frankfurt's five.
In the last season, both teams won their respective home games against each other, but the Eagles did so with a bigger margin, thrashing the Bavarian outfit 5-0.
Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-W
Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-D
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News
Augsburg remain without a handful of first-team stars. Left-back Mads Pederson (muscle injury), midfielder Fredrik Jensen (ankle), and forward Noah Sarenren Bazee (ruptured ligament) are all out injured alongside long-term absentee Jan Moravek.
Winger Andre Harn is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
Injured: Jan Moravek, Mads Pederson, Fredrik Jensen, and Noah Sarenren Bazee
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Andre Harn
Frankfurt striker Ragnar Ache is out with a hamstring problem, while Jetro Willems and Felix Irorere are yet to regain full match fitness and remain unavailable.
Centre-back David Abraham was sent off in the draw to Gladbach on Tuesday, and will miss the upcoming encounter.
Injured: Ragnar Ache
Suspended: David Abraham
Unavailable: Jetro Willems and Felix Irorere
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI
Augsburg (3-4-1-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford; Daniel Caligiuri, Rani Khedira, Carlos Gruezo, Raphael Framberger; Tobias Strobl; Marco Richter, Michael Gregoritsch.
Eintracht Frankfurt (3-5-2): Keivn Trapp; David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Eric Durm, Sebastian Rode, Stefan Ilsanker, Djibril Sow, Filip Kostic; Bas Dost, Andre Silva.
Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
Despite the home side's good defensive record this season, they will find it hard to keep the likes of Andre Silva and Bas Dost at bay for 90 minutes. Those two have scored a combined 13 goals, just two less than what the entire Augsburg squad has managed.
However, considering Frankfurt's own struggles at the back, this game should end in a high-scoring draw.
Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Eintracht FrankfurtPublished 18 Dec 2020, 14:50 IST