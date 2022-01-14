Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Domestic football in Germany continues this weekend and will see Augsburg host Eintracht Frankfurt at the WWK Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Augsburg were beaten 3-1 by Hoffenheim last time out, marking a third winless game for the hosts. Michael Gregoritsch gave his side the lead just five minutes after kickoff but soon saw his effort go down the drain as the points went Hoffenheim's way.

Augsburg sit 16th in the league with just 18 points from 18 games. They will be looking to get back to winning ways when they play at the weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt lost their last game dramatically as they squandered a two-goal lead against Borussia Dortmund in the final twenty minutes of the game. Rafael Santos Borre picked up a first-half brace, capitalizing on the Black and Yellows' defensive frailties before his side capitulated in the final minutes of the game.

The visitors sit eighth in the league with 27 points from 18 games. They will be looking to bounce back from their latest result when they travel to Augsburg on Saturday.

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Augsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt. The hosts have won just eight of those games while the visitors have won one less. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the opening weeks of the Bundesliga this season. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-L

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Augsburg

Mads Pedersen and Tobias Strobl are both injured and will miss the game at the weekend. Alfred Finnbogason and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw are both doubts for the game as they are struggling with injuries as well, while Tomas Koubek has been ruled out with COVID-19.

Injured: Mads Pedersen, Tobias Strobl

Doubtful: Alfred Finnbogason, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw

COVID-19: Tomas Koubek

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Erik Durm and Danny da Costa have both tested positive for the COVID-19 while Jens Petter Hauge and Christopher Lenz are injured. All four players will miss the Augsburg clash.

Aymen Barkok is away with Morocco at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Injured: Jens Petter Hauge, Christopher Lenz

COVID-19: Erik Durm, Danny da Costa

Unavailable: Aymen Barkok

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Iago, Reece Oxford, Felix Udokhai, Robert Gumny; Ruben Vargas, Niklas Dorsch, Arne Maier, Daniel Caligiuri; Andre Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp (GK), Martin Hinteregger, Tuta, Evan Ndicka; Timothy Chandler, Sebastian Rode, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Augsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Augsburg are winless in their last three league games and have won just one of their last six in the competition. Three of their four wins this season have however come on home turf and they will therefore be looking to maximize their home advantage.

Eintracht Frankfurt were set to mark a fifth straight unbeaten game last weekend before a 20-minute slumber saw them lose the game. They will be looking to get their campaign back on track and should very well be able to do so.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Manas Mitul