Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Freiburg travel to the WWK Arena to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday (February 25).

Augsburg continue to struggle at the bottom end of the table, coming off a 1-0 defeat to Mainz on Saturday. Jess Thorup’s side have gone four games without a win, losing twice, since beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 on January 21.

With 23 points from 22 games, Augsburg are 14th in the Bundesliga, seven points above the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Freiburg booked their spot in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 with a 3-2 second-leg win over Lens in midweek, having held the Ligue 1 side to a goalless draw in France a fortnight ago in the first leg.

Christian Streich’s men return to action in the Bundesliga, where they are on a four-game winless run, losing three, since a 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in January.

With 29 points from 22 games, Freiburg are eighth in the league, four points behind sixth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 31 previous meetings, Freiburg lead 16-7.

Freiburg are on a six-game winning streak against Augsbirg and are unbeaten in 10 meetings since a 4-1 loss in September 2018.

Augsburg are without a win in four home games, losing twice, since a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in December.

Freiburg are on a run of three Bundesliga away defeats, conceding nine goals and scoring three, since a 1-0 win at Wolfsburg on December 9.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction

With the thrill from their Europa League victory still lingering in the air, Freiburg head into the weekend with sky-high confidence. However, they have struggled to impose themselves on the road this season, so expect a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Freiburg

Augsburg vs Freiburg Betting Tip

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)