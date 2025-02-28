Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Augsburg entertain Freiburg at the Augsburg Arena in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The hosts are 11th in the league table with eight wins in 23 games. Freiburg have fared much better and are in fourth place, with an eight-point lead over Augsburg.

Augbsburg are unbeaten in seven league games, winning four. They returned to winning ways after four games last week with a 3-0 triumph at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Alexis Claude Maurice bagged a second-half hat-trick as they kept their third consecutive clean sheet.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak in the Bundesliga. They beat Werder Bremen 5-0 at home last week. Vincenzo Grifo and Ritsu Doan bagged braces to register their biggest win of the season.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 39 times across competitions, with Freiburg leading 21-8.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have suffered eight losses in the league. No team has played fewer draws (3) than the visitors in the Bundesliga this season.

Augsburg have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their nine games in 2025.

Freiburg have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight meetings against Augsburg.

The visitors have won their last two Bundesliga away games, keeping clean sheets.

Augsburg have failed to score in three of their last four Bundesliga home games.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction

Augsburg are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga, keeping five clean sheets. They have failed to score in two of their three home games in 2025. They have won one of their last five home meetings against Freiburg.

Yusuf Kabadayi, Mërgim Berisha and Mads Pedersen continue to be sidelined with injuries. Reece Oxford is not yet fit, while Henri Koudossou faces a late fitness test.

Freiburg, meanwhile, won their four league games without conceding. They have won seven of their last eight meetings against Augsburg

Bruno Ogbus is a long-term absentee, while Florent Muslija is also not expected to play, while Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is doubtful. Max Rosenfelder misses out due to an infection.

Freiburg have been the dominant side in recent games in the fixture, and considering their better goalscoring form, they should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Freiburg

Augsburg vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Freiburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

