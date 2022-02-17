Augsburg vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Augsburg return to action this weekend and will take on Freiburg at the WWK ARENA on Saturday in the 23rd game week of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts, who returned from the winter break with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin, were beaten 3-2 by the struggling Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game. The result was a fair reflection of their performance on the day as they found themselves playing catch-up with the Monchengladbach outfit.

Augsburg sit 16th in the league table with just 22 points from 22 games. They can exit the drop zone with a win on Saturday and will be looking to do so.

Freiburg's downturn in form after their brilliant start to the season has continued even after the winter break. After losing 1-0 to Koln earlier in the month, the visitors played out a 1-1 draw against Mainz last time out and could very much have lost the game.

Freiburg now sit sixth in the Bundesliga standings with 34 points from 22 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their pursuit of European football.

Augsburg vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between Augsburg and Freiburg. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season, which Freiburg won 3-0.

Augsburg Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Freiburg Form Guide: D-L-W-L-D

Augsburg vs Freiburg Team News

Augsburg

Robert Gumny and Tobias Strobl are both out with ankle and knee injuries respectively and will miss the weekend clash. Fredrik Jensen and Arne Maier are both doubts for the game, with the former recovering from injury and the latter from COVID-19.

Injured: Robert Gumny, Tobias Strobl

Doubtful: Fredrik Jensen, Arne Maier

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Yannik Keitel is the only injured player for the visitors. All other players are fit and available for selection.

Injured: Yannik Keitel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Iago; Andre Hahn, Jan Moravek, Niklas Dorsch, Ruben Vargas; Florian Niederlechner, Michael Gregoritsch

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken (GK); Lukas Kübler, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Christian Günter; Maximilian Eggestein, Nicolas Höfler; Roland Sallai, Lucas Höler, Vincenzo Grifo; Ermedin Demirovic

Augsburg vs Freiburg Prediction

Augsburg have picked up just one win in their last seven league outings, losing to three and drawing the other three. Four of their five league wins this season have however come on home turf and they will therefore be hoping to maximize their home advantage at the weekend.

Freiburg are winless in their last two outings and have won just one of their last five league games. They are, however, the stronger of the two out-of-form sides and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Freiburg

