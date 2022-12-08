Augsburg vs Grasshopper Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2022

Augsburg will host Grasshopper at TBC in an club friendly on Saturday.

Augsburg vs Grasshopper Preview

The two sides will use the clash to keep in shape during the FIFA World Cup break, which is drawing to a close. Augsburg come into the game on the back of three defeats and two draws, sitting deep in the Bundesliga’s 14th spot. They have won four out of 15 matches while losing eight and drawing three.

The two teams are meeting each other for the first time. Fuggerstädter coach Enrico Maaßen is hoping to revitalize his team and get them out of the current rut. Augsburg placed 14th out of 18 teams last term and could face a similar fate this season, with about half of the campaign already spent.

Grasshopper are eying a spot in the Swiss Super League top four, which comes with a ticket to the qualifying round of a UEFA competition. They sit seventh, with 20 points – three shy of fourth-placed Lugano. The Hoppers went for the break on the back of two successive wins and will hope to maintain that fire upon their return.

They will sideline a couple of players, including Francis Momoh and Florian Hoxha, but theirs will be a drop in the bucket compared to Augsburg. Coach Maaßen will need to retool his roster following injuries to up to 10 players. He will likely conduct a test run of his new game plan considering the team’s injury crisis.

Augsburg vs Grasshopper Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Augsburg center-forward Ermedin Demirovic figures on Bundesliga top scorer list with five goals and three assists.

In their last five matches, Augsburg conceded a total of 10 goals while scoring seven in the process.

Augsburg have not won in their last five home games, losing three times and drawing twice.

Grasshopper have scored a total of 11 goals in their last five matches, while conceding seven.

Augsburg have lost three of their last five matches, drawing twice while Grasshopper have won and lost twice, with one game ending in a draw.

Augsburg vs Grasshopper Prediction

Despite Augsburg’s injury woes, they still boast an eye-catching frontline, with Niederlechner, Mergim Berisha and of course, Demirovic, set to lead the chase.

FC Augsburg @FCAugsburg Und damit ist die erste Einheit im Kasten! Und damit ist die erste Einheit im Kasten! ✅ https://t.co/x4UNQnyCTa

Grasshopper appear to be in better shape than the hosts but Giorgio Contini and his charges need to confirm they are as good away from home.

Augsburg are expected to claim a slim victory due to their determination to break their winless cycle.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Grasshopper

Augsburg vs Grasshopper Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Augsburg

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Augsburg to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Grasshopper to score - Yes

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes