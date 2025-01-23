Augsburg vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

The action continues in round 19 of the German Bundesliga as Augsburg and Heidenheim square off at the WWK Arena on Saturday. Having suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat in September’s reverse fixture, Jess Thorup’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and secure a third win on the spin.

Augsburg picked up consecutive wins for the first time since October last Sunday when they edged out Werder Bremen 2-0 at the Weserstadion. This followed a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin on January 15 which saw their run of four back-to-back defeats across all competitions come to an end.

Augsburg have turned a corner in recent weeks and this upturn in form has seen them surge into 12th place in the Bundesliga standings with 22 points from 18 matches.

Trending

On the other hand, Heidenheim were guilty of a lack of cutting edge in the final third last weekend as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of St. Pauli at the Voith-Arena.

Frank Schmidt’s men have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, losing nine and claiming two draws since the second week of November.

With 14 points from 18 matches, Heidenheim are currently 16th in the Bundesliga standings, three points behind 15th-placed Hoffenheim just above the relegation zone.

Augsburg vs Heidenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Augsburg hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Heidenheim have picked up three wins in that time, while the two sides have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Augsburg have lost their most recent two home matches, having picked up four wins and one draw from their five games at the WWK Arena preceding this run.

Heidenheim have failed to win their last six Bundesliga away matches, picking up just one point from a possible 18 since the start of October.

Augsburg vs Heidenheim Prediction

Augsburg have upped the ante in recent weeks and will be backing themselves against an out-of-sorts Heidenheim side who have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches. We predict Thorup’s men will continue from where they left off against Werder Bremen last time out and secure all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Heidenheim

Augsburg vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg to win

Tip 2: First to score - Augsburg (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of Augsburg’s last eight outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback