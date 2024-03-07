Augsburg vs Heidenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Augsburg set out in search of a third Bundesliga win on the bounce on Saturday when they play host to Heidenheim at the WWK Arena.

Frank Schmidt’s men head into the weekend on a three-game losing streak against the hosts and will be looking to end this three-year spell.

Augsburg turned in a performance of the highest quality as they steamrolled Darmstadt 6-0 at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor last Saturday.

This followed a 2-1 home victory over Freiburg on February 25 which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 29 points from 24 matches, Augsburg are currently 10th in the Bundesliga table, one point and one place above Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Heidenheim failed to return to winning ways last weekend as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Schmidt’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, claiming just two points from a possible nine since a 2-1 victory over Werder Bremen on February 10.

However, Heidenheim will be backing themselves to find their feet on Saturday as they head into the game unbeaten in their last five away matches since December.

Augsburg vs Heidenheim Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Augsburg hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won four of the last seven meetings between the sides.

Heidenheim have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Augsburg are on a three-game winning streak against Schmidt’s men, scoring 10 goals and conceding three since a 1-1 draw in October 2020.

Heidenheim have gone five consecutive away games without defeat, claiming two wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss at Leipzig on December 2.

Augsburg are unbeaten in six of their last eight Bundesliga home matches, picking up three wins and three draws since late October.

Augsburg vs Heidenheim Prediction

Off the back of a five-star performance against Darmstadt, Augsburg will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to make it three wins on the trot. While Heidenheim have been solid away from home in recent weeks, we fancy the hosts to pick up where they left off last time out and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Augsburg 3-1 Heidenheim

Augsburg vs Heidenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five clashes)