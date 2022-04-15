Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In German Bundesliga action this weekend, Augsburg will host Hertha Berlin at the WWK ARENA on Saturday afternoon.

Augsburg were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Bayern Munich in their last game. They did not exactly threaten the German powerhouse offensively but were resolute in defence before falling to a late penalty after Reece Oxford was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Augsburg are 14th in the league table with 32 points from 29 games. They will look to shake off their latest result this weekend and move clear of the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Felix Magath's reign as the new Hertha Berlin boss has quickly gone awry. After their 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month, they were thrashed 4-1 on home turf by Union Berlin in their last outing.

Hertha Berlin are 17th in the Bundesliga standings with just 26 points picked up so far. They will look to begin picking up points this weekend to avoid an impending drop.

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Augsburg and Hertha Berlin. The former have won just three of those games, while Hertha have won eight times. There have been ten draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season that ended 1-1.

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L.

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl, Felix Uduokhai and Noah Sarenren Bazee are all injured and will not play this weekend. Mads Pedersen and Fredrik Winther are both doubts for the game due to COVID-19 and illness respectively.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Felix Uduokhai, Noah Sarenren Bazee.

Doubtful: Mads Pedersen, Fredrik Winther.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hertha Berlin

The visitors will be without Alexander Schwolow, Rune Jarstein and Stefan Jovetic this weekend due to injuries, while the involvement of Fredrik Andre Bjorkan is in question.

Injured: Alexander Schwolow, Rune Jarstein, Stefan Jovetic.

Doubtful: Fredrik Andre Bjorkan.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XIs

Augsburg (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Iago; Ruben Vargas, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Florian Niederlechner, Andre Hahn.

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Marcel Lotka (GK); Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Linus Gechter, Marvin Plattenhardt; Niklas Stark; Suat Serdar, Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Vladimir Darida; Ishak Belfodil.

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Augsburg's latest result ended a run of back-to-back wins. They, however, impressed against title favourites Bayern and will look to take confidence from that. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will relish their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Herth Berlin, meanwhile, have now lost back-to-back games and have won just one game all year. They have one of the worst away records in the league at the moment and are likely to lose on Saturday.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Hertha Berlin.

Edited by Bhargav