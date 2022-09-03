Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Augsburg will host Hertha Berlin at the WWK Arena on Sunday afternoon in another round of the German Bundesliga.

The Fuggerstädter have had a sluggish start to their league campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by Hoffenheim in their last game and struggled to create any noteworthy chances to alter the result as they fell to a second straight defeat.

Augsburg sit 14th in the league table with just four points and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Hertha Berlin have not fared much better than their opponents and are one of five teams without a Bundesliga win this season. They were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund last time out and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as their opponents created chance after chance.

The visitors sit 17th in the league table with just one point from an obtainable 12. They will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season on Sunday.

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Augsburg and Hertha Berlin. The home side have won just three of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Old Lady won 1-0.

Augsburg Form Guide: L-L-W-L

Hertha Berlin Form Guide: L-L-D-L

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Augsburg

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of their weekend clash, including Niklas Dorsch, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl, Reece Oxford and Felix Uduokhai. Fredrik Jensen and Frederik Winther are both unfit and are unlikely to be risked here.

Injured: Niklas Dorsch, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl, Reece Oxford, Felix Uduokhai

Doubtful: Fredrik Jensen, Frederik Winther

Suspended: None

Hertha Berlin

Dong-Jun Lee, Kelian Nsona and Linus Gechter are all injured and will not play here while Rune Jarstein is unavailable for selection after being suspended by the club. Jessic Ngankam, Derry Scherhant and Stefan Jovetic are all doubts for this one.

Injured: Dong-Jun Lee, Kelian Nsona, Linus Gechter

Doubtful: Jessic Ngankam, Derry Scherhant, Stefan Jovetic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rune Jarstein

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rafael Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Maximilian Bauer; Iago, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Mads Pedersen; Ruben Vargas, Ermedin Demirovic

Hertha Berlin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Christensen; Marvin Plattenhardt, Marc Oliver Kempf, Filip Uremovic, Jonjoe Kenny; Lucas Tousart, Suat Serdar, Jean-Paul Boetius; Dodi Lukebakio, Chidera Ejuke, Wilfried Kanga

Augsburg vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Augsburg are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost three of their last four games. They are without a win on home turf this season and will be looking to end that run come Sunday.

Hertha Berlin are winless in their five games this season with four of those matches ending in losses. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five games in this fixture and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P