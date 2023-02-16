Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17, 2023

Augsburg and Hoffenheim square off at the WWK ARENA as round 21 of the Bundesliga on Friday (February 17).

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side head into the weekend on a run of three wins against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Augsburg's woeful away run continued on Saturday, as they were beaten 3-1 by Mainz at the Mewa Arena.

While the Fuggerstadter have picked up just one point from six away league games, they have now returned home, where they're on a three-game winning streak.

With 21 points from 20 games, Augsburg are 13th in the standings, two points and one place above Hoffenheim.

Meanwhile, Hoffenheim were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss against Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

They have now lost their last four games across ompetitions, a run that saw them crash out of the DFB Pokal with a 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig on February 1. Hoffenheim head into this game on a run of just two away wins in the Bundesliga this season, losing five games and picking up two draws.

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from their last 35 meetings, Hoffenheim boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Augsburg have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Hoffenheim have won their last three games against Augsburg, while the Fuggerstadter have lost six of their last seven home games in the fixture.

Augsburg have won their last three home games across competitions, scoring three goals and keeping as many clean sheets.

Hoffenheim are on a run of four defeats and are winless in seven competitive games this year.

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

With just two points and one place separating them in the bottom half of the standings, both sides should take the game to the other in search of all three points. Augsburg have put together a solid run of form at home and should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Hoffenheim

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in eight of their last nine clashes.)

