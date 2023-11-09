Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023 

Augsburg will host Hoffenheim at the WWK Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong start to life under new boss Jess Thorup after an overall sluggish campaign prior. They played out a 1-1 draw against last-placed Koln in their last game, picking up the sole point after a first-half leveler from Phillip Tietz and second-half heroics from goalkeeper Finn Gilbert Dahmen.

Augsburg sit mid-table in 10th place with 12 points from 10 games. They will now be looking to continue their newfound form and resume their climb up the table when they play this weekend.

Hoffenheim, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league of late although they remain hopeful of securing continental football at the end of the campaign. They were beaten 3-2 by high-flying Bayer Leverkusen in their last match coming from behind to cancel out a two-goal deficit before their opponents scored a third and final goal 20 minutes from time.

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Augsburg and Hoffenheim. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors were beaten 1-0 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winning streak in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their 11 competitive outings this season.

Hoffenheim have conceded 19 goals in the Bundesliga this season, the joint-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Only one of Augsburg's four league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Augsburg have won two of their last three Bundesliga games after winning just one of their previous 10 in the competition. They have lost just one of their five home games this season and will be looking forward to Saturday's encounter.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, performed brilliantly on the road this season and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Hoffenheim

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)