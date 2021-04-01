Augsburg vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Augsburg and Hoffenheim will trade tackles at WWK Arena, with three points at stake in the German Bundesliga.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Freiburg before the international break. However, they registered a 3-1 friendly victory over second division side FC Heidenheim during the break.

Hoffenheim also suffered a defeat in their last fixture before the FIFA window. First-half goals from Dominik Kohr and Robert Glatzel condemned them to a 2-1 defeat to Mainz 05 on home turf.

This matchday 27 fixture will pit 11th against 13th on the table. The visitors are the slightly better side, having accrued 30 points from 26 games to date. Meanwhile, Augsburg are two places and one point below.

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

This will be the 32nd meeting between the two sides. Hoffenheim have a better record with 15 wins and six draws, while Augsburg were victorious on 10 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 7 December 2020. Ihlas Bebou's goal and a Florian Grillitsch brace helped Hoffenheim pick up a 3-1 victory at home.

Both sides have been in indifferent form of late and have each lost two of their last five Bundesliga fixtures.

Augsburg form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Hoffenheim form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Team News

Augsburg

The hosts have four players sidelined through injury. Florian Niederlechner (groin), Tim Civeja (groin), Fredrik Jensen (thigh) and Iago Borduchi (ankle) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for coach Heiko Herrlich.

Injuries: Florian Niederlechner, Fredrik Jensen, Tim Civeja, Iago Borduchi

Suspension: None

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim have a raft of injury concerns ahead of their trip to Augsburg, with as many as five players currently sidelined for the visitors.

Konstantinos Stafylidis (calf), Havard Nordtveit (ankle), Dennis Geiger (hamstring), Ermin Bicakic (ACL) and Benjamin Hubner (MCL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Hoffenheim.

Injuries: Konstantinos Stafylidis, Havard Nordveit, Dennis Geiger, Ermin Bicakic, Benjamin Hubner

Suspension: None

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Rafael Gikiewicz (GK): Robert Gumny, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Raphael Framberger; Marco Richter, Rani Khedira, Tobias Strobl, Daniel Caligiuri; Laszlo Benes; Andre Hahn

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (3-4-3): Oliver Baumann (GK); Chris Richards, Florian Grillitsch, Kevin Vogt; Marco John, Diadie Samassekou, Sebastian Rudy, Pavel Kadarabek; Andrej Kramaric, Ihias Bebou, Christoph Baumgartner

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

It is difficult to choose a winner in this encounter. The two teams deploy extremely high lines and open systems which means that goals are all but guaranteed to be scored at both ends.

We are predicting a share of the spoils in a highly-entertaining and action-packed fixture.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Hoffenheim