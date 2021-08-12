Augsburg vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

FC Augsburg will host TSG Hoffenheim in their first game of the Bundesliga on Saturday, and it promises to be an entertaining contest.

Both sides did not make things easy for themselves in the first round of the DFB Pokal, but avoided upsets against lower division sides.

While Hoffenheim edged third-tier side Viktoria Koln 3-2, Augsburg beat fifth division side Greifswalder FC 4-2 in what was an entertaining tie.

Hoffenheim (11th) and Augsburg (13th) were separated by just two positions in the Bundesliga last season. They hope to push on this season, but that will be easier said than done.

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off 20 times in the Bundesliga, and Hoffenheim have the better head-to-head record with 11 wins.

Augsburg have won the fixture just five times, and four games have ended as draws. The Bavarians did win the previous encounter between the two teams by a 2-1 scoreline and will hope to repeat that performance at home.

Augsburg form guide: W

Hoffenheim form guide: W

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Team News

Augsburg

Augsburg boss Markus Weinzierl is likely to be without the trio of Reece Oxford, Sergio Cordova, and Alfred Finnbogason for their opening game. Tobias Strobl has an ankle injury, and is also doubtful.

Injured: Reece Oxford, Sergio Cordova, Alfred Finnbogason, Tobias Strobl

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Florian Grillitsch, Havard Nordtveit, Pavel Kaderabek, Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner are not expected to feature.

The duo of Ihlas Bebou and Diadié Samassékou are also unavailable. Bebou is recovering from COVID-19 while Samassékouis not match fit yet.

Oliver Baumann’s involvement will be decided later as there are question marks over his fitness as well. Sargis Adamyan and Ishak Belfodil are also doubts for this game.

Injured: Florian Grillitsch, Havard Nordtveit, Pavel Kaderabek, Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner

Unavailable: Ihlas Bebou, Diadié Samassékou, Robert Skov

Doubtful: Olivier Baumann, Sargis Adamyan, Ishak Belfodil

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Predicted Lineups

Augsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny; Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch; Rubén Vargas, Fredrik Jensen, André Hahn; Florian Niederlechner

Hoffenheim Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Philipp Pentke; David Raum, Kevin Akpoguma, Kevin Vogt, Melayro Bogarde; Dennis Geiger, Angelo Stiller; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Georginio Rutter; Andrej Kramaric

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Both teams are pretty evenly matched, and Augsburg will hope to make home advantage count. We expect a closely fought encounter between the two sides, one which could end as a draw.

Scored prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Hoffenheim

