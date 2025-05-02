Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Augsburg will host Holstein Kiel at WWK ARENA on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Bundesliga campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways as they hope to make a late push for European qualification.
Fuggerstädter suffered only their second loss in 10 games in a 2-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen last weekend and are now six points off Conference League qualification with only three games to go. The hosts have struggled in front of goal in the past couple of weeks and will be keen to improve their attacking form this weekend against a much weaker side.
Holstein Kiel’s late goal earned them a much-needed 4-3 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, marking only their fifth win of the league season. Goals from Shuto Machino, Alexander Bernhardsson and Armin Gigovic secured the points for Die Störche, who will now be keen to build on that this weekend.
The visitors sit 17th in the league table with 22 points from 21 matches and must avoid defeat on Sunday to retain their chances of pipping Heidenheim to the relegation playoffs.
Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have only met twice on previous occasions going into this weekend's game, with Augsburg winning their clash 1-0 and Kiel winning their second 5-1.
- Only three teams in the German top flight have scored fewer goals than Augsburg’s 33 so far this season. They have, however, conceded 42 goals, which is the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.
- Kiel have by far the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 74 goals in just 31 games.
- The visitors have managed just two clean sheets in the Bundesliga all season, the fewest in the division so far.
- Augsburg have picked up just one clean sheet on their last five matches after registering eight in their previous 10 league outings.
Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel Prediction
Fuggerstädter are clear favorites going into the weekend and will be boosted by their home advantage against much weaker opponents.
Kiel will hope to get their first back-to-back league win this weekend in their fight for survival. They have, however, managed just one win on the road all season and could lose this one.
Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Holstein Kiel
Augsburg vs Holstein Kiel Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the visitors' last eight games)