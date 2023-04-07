Augsburg vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2023 

Augsburg will host Koln at the WWK Arena on Saturday in another round of Bundesliga football.

The home side have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop as the season enters its business end. They played out a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in their last game and looked set to head toward victory before their opponents scored twice in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Augsburg sit 12th in the league table with 29 points from 26 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Koln have endured a difficult run of results in the league of late and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They played out a goalless draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game after a good performance, but they failed to find the back of the net.

The visitors sit a place and a point behind their weekend opponents in the league table and will be looking to leapfrog them with maximum points this weekend.

Augsburg vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Augsburg and Koln. The hosts have won eight of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

Koln are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Five of Augsburg's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

The Billy Goats have won just one away league game all season. Only Stuttgart (0) have won fewer.

Augsburg vs Koln Prediction

Augsburg are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in their last three league games. They have, however, won four of their last five home games and will be looking forward to Saturday's game.

Koln are on a six-game winless streak in the Bundesliga with four of those games ending in defeat. They are without an away win this year and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Koln

Augsburg vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

