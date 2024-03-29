Augsburg vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Mar 29, 2024 18:45 GMT
VfL Wolfsburg v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga
Augsburg host Koln in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Augsburg will host Koln at the WWK Arena on Sunday (March 31) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts won 3-1 over 10-man Wolfsburg in their last game. Arne Maier levelled the scores late in the first half before Kristijan Jakic scored a second-half brace to seal the points. Augsburg are seventh in the league table with 35 points from 26 games.

Koln, meanwhile, lost 5-1 to RB Leipzig in their last game, heading into the break at 1-1 before running out of steam. They are 17th in the Bundesliga with 18 points from 26 games.

Augsburg vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Sunday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Augsburg and Koln. Both sides have won eight games apiece and have drawn as many.
  • Koln are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.
  • Augsburg are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.
  • The Billy Goats (20) are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season.
  • Only three of Augsburg's nine league defeats this season have come at home.
  • Koln are without a clean sheet in six league games.

Augsburg vs Koln Prediction

Augsburg are on a run of four wins after winning one of nine games. They have two wins in their last three home games.

Koln, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless streak and have won once since the turn of the year. They are without a win in six away league games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Koln

Augsburg vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups across competitions.)

