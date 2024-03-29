Augsburg vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Augsburg will host Koln at the WWK Arena on Sunday (March 31) in the Bundesliga.

The hosts won 3-1 over 10-man Wolfsburg in their last game. Arne Maier levelled the scores late in the first half before Kristijan Jakic scored a second-half brace to seal the points. Augsburg are seventh in the league table with 35 points from 26 games.

Koln, meanwhile, lost 5-1 to RB Leipzig in their last game, heading into the break at 1-1 before running out of steam. They are 17th in the Bundesliga with 18 points from 26 games.

Augsburg vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Augsburg and Koln. Both sides have won eight games apiece and have drawn as many.

Koln are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Augsburg are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The Billy Goats (20) are the lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season.

Only three of Augsburg's nine league defeats this season have come at home.

Koln are without a clean sheet in six league games.

Augsburg vs Koln Prediction

Augsburg are on a run of four wins after winning one of nine games. They have two wins in their last three home games.

Koln, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless streak and have won once since the turn of the year. They are without a win in six away league games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Koln

Augsburg vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups across competitions.)