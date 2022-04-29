Augsburg vs Koln prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The German Bundesliga is in its final lap and will see Augsburg host Koln at the WWK ARENA on Saturday afternoon.

Augsburg returned to winning ways last weekend, taking a huge step towards safety with a 2-0 away win over struggling Bochum. First-half goals from Andre Hahn and Michael Gregoritsch were enough to secure maximum points for the Fuggerstädter.

Augsburg sit 14th in the league with 35 points from 31 games. They need a win on Saturday to guarantee survival.

Koln, at the other end of the table, are battling for a place in Europe next season. They continued their winning run last weekend, beating relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld 3-1 to keep their race for continental football alive.

The Billy Goats sit just outside the European spots in seventh place with 49 points from 31 games. They will be looking to extend their good run this weekend as the season winds down.

Augsburg vs Koln Head-to-Head

There have been 20 meetings between Augsburg and Koln. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a Bundesliga clash back in December last year. Augsburg won the game 2-0.

Augsburg Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Koln Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Augsburg vs Koln Team News

Augsburg

The hosts will be without the services of Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee and Mads Pedersen on Saturday, with the former two out with injuries and the latter a suspension.

Iago is a doubt for this one as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee

Doubtful: Iago

Suspended: Mads Pedersen

Koln

Salih Ozcan has been suspended from Saturday's game due to an accumulation of bookings, while Sebastian Andersson is a doubt for the game as he recovers from a bout of COVID-19.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sebastian Andersson

Suspended: Salih Ozcan

Augsburg vs Koln Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Ruben Vargas, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Michael Gregoritsch, Andre Hahn

Koln Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marvin Schwabe; Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Jonas Hector; Ellyes Skhiri, Dejan Ljubicic; Jan Thielmann, Mark Uth, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Augsburg vs Koln Prediction

Augsburg's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and marked their third win in their last five games. They have lost just one of their last four home games and will be hoping they can maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Koln are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last six in the league. Saturday's game could be close but the visitors should have enough to pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Koln

Edited by Peter P