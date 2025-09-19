Augsburg vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Augsburg and Mainz go head-to-head at the WWK ARENA in round four of the German Bundesliga on Saturday. Bo Henriksen’s men head into the weekend as one of four sides without a win in the new league campaign and will be out to end this poor run.

Augsburg were made to rue their lapses at the defensive end of the pitch last Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against St. Pauli after giving away their lead at the Millerntor-Stadion.

Sandro Wagner’s side have now lost three games on the trot across all competitions, conceding seven goals and scoring four since kicking off the season with consecutive victories over Hallescher FC and Freiburg in the cup and league respectively.

While Augsburg will be looking to stop the rot this weekend, they have struggled to grind out results on home turf, where they are on a run of just one win from their eight league games since the start of February.

Mainz, on the other hand, failed to get their season off and running last weekend as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against RB Leipzig when the two sides squared off at MEWA Arena.

Henriksen’s men have now lost two of their opening three matches this season, with a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg on August 31 sandwiched between the two defeats.

While Mainz have endured a slow start to the league campaign, they have secured UEFA Conference League qualification after claiming a 5-3 aggregate victory over Norwegian outfit Rosenborg in August’s playoffs.

Augsburg vs Mainz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Augsburg and Mainz picking up 14 wins each from their previous 33 meetings.

Mainz are unbeaten in five of their most recent six matches against Augsburg, picking up four wins and one draw since August 2022.

Augsburg have failed to win seven of their last eight Bundesliga home games, losing four and picking up three draws since the start of February.

Mainz have won just one of their most recent 12 league matches while losing five and picking up six draws since mid-March.

Augsburg vs Mainz Prediction

Meetings between Augsburg and Mainz have often served up fireworks in the past, with a combined 24 goals in their last eight meetings, and we anticipate another action-packed contest this weekend.

However, both sides are evenly matched on paper, and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Mainz

Augsburg vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last eight encounters)

