Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Augsburg host Mainz at the WWK ARENA on Saturday afternoon.

Augsburg have had mixed results in recent weeks, picking up two wins, four draws and four losses in their last 10 league games. They beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 in their last game, with Daniel Caligiuri scoring the sole goal of the game with his first strike of the year.

Augsburg sit 14th in the Bundesliga table with 26 points from 25 games. They are just three points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap on Saturday.

Mainz will return to action this weekend after a two-week hiatus. They were beaten 3-1 by Union Berlin in their last league outing, bringing an end to a three-game unbeaten run since their return from the winter break.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 34 points picked up so far. They will now be looking to shake off their latest result and resume their quest for European football.

Augsburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between Augsburg and Mainz. The hosts have won 12 of those games, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in October last year. Mainz won the game 4-1.

Augsburg Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Mainz Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Augsburg vs Mainz Team News

Augsburg

The hosts will be without the services of Robert Gumny, Tobias Strobl, Alfred Finnbogason and Felix Uduokhai on Saturday as the quartet are all injured.

Injured: Robert Gumny, Tobias Strobl, Alfred Finnbogason, Felix Uduokhai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz

Finn Gilbert Dahmen and Jeremiah St. Juste both remain out with injuries and are not expected to play at the weekend. Dominik Kohr received a red card against Union Berlin and has been suspended from the weekend game alongside Alexander Hack, who has accumulated five yellow cards.

Injured: Finn Gilbert Dahmen, Jeremiah St. Juste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexander Hack, Dominik Kohr

Augsburg vs Mainz Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Frederik Franck Winther; Iago, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas, Michael Gregoritsch, Andre Hahn

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner; Niklas Tauer, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Anton Stach, Leandro Barreiro, Aaron Martin Caricol; Jae-Sung Lee; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt

Augsburg vs Mainz Prediction

Augsburg's latest result ended a three-game winless streak but marked just their second victory in their last nine league games.

Mainz, on the other hand, saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out and they will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend. Mainz are quite clearly the stronger side going into the weekend game and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Mainz

Edited by Peter P