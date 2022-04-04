Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The German Bundesliga is on its final lap and will see Augsburg host Mainz at the WWK ARENA on Wednesday evening in their rescheduled league game.

Augsburg returned to winning ways last weekend as they picked up a valuable three points in their battle for survival with a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. Iago opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before a quickfire double from Florian Niederlechner and Mads Pedersen in the second half wrapped up the win.

The home side sit 14th in the league table with 29 points from 27 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result as they seek to pull further clear of the drop zone.

Mainz played out a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last game and perhaps deserved more from it. After a sluggish first half, the 05ers upped the ante in the second half to draw level via a Karim Onisiwo strike in the 73rd minute.

Mainz sit 10th in the league table with 38 points from 27 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week and begin a late push for Europe.

Augsburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between Augsburg and Mainz. The hosts have won 12 of those games, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a league clash back in October last year. Mainz won the game 4-1.

Augsburg Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Mainz Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Augsburg vs Mainz Team News

Augsburg

Michael Gregoritsch remains out with COVID-19 and will not play on Wednesday. Tobias Strobl, Noah Joel Sarenrena and Felix Uduokhai are all injured while Ruben Vargas is recovering from an illness and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Noah Joel Sarenren, Felix Uduokhai

Doubtful: Ruben Vargas

Unavailable: Michael Gregoritsch (COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Mainz

Jeremiah St Juste remains out with a shoulder injury while Delano Burgzorg is unavailable due to a heart condition.

Injured: Jeremiah St. Juste

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Delano Burgzorg

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Mainz Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Iago; Mads Pedersen, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Florian Niederlechner, Ricardo Pepi

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Zentner (GK); Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Aarón Martin Caricol; Jae-Sung Lee; Karim Onisiwo, Jonathan Burkardt

Augsburg vs Mainz Prediction

Augsburg have lost just one of their last four games and have managed to score at least one goal in each of their last 10 games on the bounce.

Mainz are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings. They have, however, struggled to impress on the road, winning just two away league games all season. Wednesday's game could therefore end level.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Mainz

