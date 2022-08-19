Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

Augsburg will host Mainz at the WWK Arena on Saturday afternoon in the third matchday of the German Bundesliga.

The hosts suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Freiburg in their opening league game. However, they bounced back from that last weekend, picking up a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, with Andre Hahn coming off the bench to score a long-range winner.

Augsburg sit ninth in the Bundesliga standings with three points from an obtainable six. They will be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Saturday.

Mainz, meanwhile, picked up a 2-1 win over Bochum on the opening day, with Karim Onisiwo scoring both goals for the 05ers. They were, however, held to a goalless draw by Union Berlin in their second game.

The visitors sit sixth in the league table with four points. They will be targeting victory this weekend to continue their positive start to the season.

Augsburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between Augsburg and Mainz. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the hosts won 2-1.

Augsburg Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Mainz Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Augsburg vs Mainz Team News

Augsburg

Iago came off injured in the hosts' last game and is a doubt for this one alongside Frederik Winther. Niklas Dorsch, Lukas Petkov, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl, Reece Oxford and Ruben Vargas are all injured and will not play here.

Injured: Niklas Dorsch, Lukas Petkov, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Tobias Strobl, Reece Oxford, Ruben Vargas

Doubtful: Iago, Frederik Winther

Suspended: None

Mainz

Danny da Costa remains out with an injury and will not play on Saturday. Jonathan Burkardt is recovering from a muscular injury and could sit this one out.

Injured: Danny da Costa

Doubtful: Jonathan Burkardt

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Mainz Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Rafael Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Daniel Caligiuri, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Mads Pedersen; Andre Hahn, Ermedin Demirovic

Mainz Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Maxim Leitsch; Silvan Widmer, Dominik Kohr, Anton Stach, Aaron Martin; Angelo Fulgini; Marcus Ingvartsen, Karim Onisiwo

Augsburg vs Mainz Prediction

Augsburg have won two of their three games this season. Their only home game so far ended in defeat and they will be looking to bounce back here.

Mainz are on a five-game unbeaten streak across all competitions and have lost just one of their last nine. However, they have struggled for results in this fixture and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Mainz

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P