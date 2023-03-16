Augsburg vs Schalke 04 Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023

Augsburg and Schalke 04 will go head-to-head at the WWK Arena in round 25 of the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Thomas Reis’ men are unbeaten in their last five away games against the Fuggerstädter and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Augsburg became the latest victim of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga onslaught as they were thrashed 5-3 by the 32-time league champions last Saturday.

With their defeat to the Bavarians, Enrico Maaßen's men have lost six consecutive away games, but have now returned home, where they have enjoyed a perfect record in the league since the turn of the year.

Augsburg, who have won their four Bundesliga home matches in 2023, are currently 13th in the league table, level on 27 points with 12th-place Koln.

Elsewhere, Schalke turned in a resilient team performance last time out when they came from behind twice to salvage a 2-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund in a pulsating Revierderby.

Reis’ side have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat, losing twice and claiming five draws in that time.

With 20 points from 25 games, Schalke are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, but could potentially rise level on points with 14th-placed Bochum with a win this weekend.

Augsburg vs Schalke 04 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Schalke boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Augsburg have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine different occasions.

Schalke are unbeaten in their last seven matches, stretching back to January’s 6-1 humbling at the hands of Leipzig.

Augsburg have won their last five home matches across all competitions, a run which started with their 1-0 friendly victory over Wolfsburg on January 14.

Schalke have picked up just one away win this season, while losing six and claiming four draws in their 11 games on the road.

Augsburg vs Schalke 04 Prediction

Schalke head into the weekend knowing a win will potentially catapult them out of the relegation zone. This alone should be enough motivation for Die Knappen to turn up at the WWK Arena and we are backing them to run out narrow winners on Saturday.

Prediction: Augsburg 0-1 Schalke 04

Augsburg vs Schalke 04 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Schalke’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of Augsburg’s last nine outings)

