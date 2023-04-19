Augsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2023

In a clash between two teams from the lower end of the league table, 14th-placed Augsburg will welcome 16th-placed Stuttgart to WWK Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The hosts suffered their second defeat in a row on Saturday as they fell to a 3-2 away loss against RB Leipzig. Arne Maier opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game but Leipzig scored thrice in 25 minutes in the first half to take the decisive lead. Ruben Vargas scored Augsburg's second goal in the 85th minute as they fell short of bagging an equalizer.

Stuttgart are undefeated in their last two league games and played a six-goal thriller against Borussia Dortmund at home last time around. Konstantinos Mavropanos picked up two yellow cards in four minutes and was sent off in the 39th minute. They came from behind to hold Dortmund to a 3-3 draw, with Silas Katompa Mvumpa scoring a last-gasp equalizer.

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two southern German rivals have squared off 51 times in all competitions since 1945. The visitors have a better record in these meetings with 27 wins and the hosts have 16 wins to their name. Meanwhile, just eight games have ended in draws.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with four wins for the visitors and two games going the hosts' way, with these matches producing over 2.5 goals.

Augsburg have a better record at home against the visitors and have won six of their last eight meetings at Friday's venue.

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings, suffering three defeats in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their travels this season in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

The hosts have just one win in their last five meetings against the visitors. They have a slightly better record at home, recording six wins in eight games. Five of their eight wins in the league this season have come at home and they will be hopeful of a positive outcome. They are winless in their last five games, which is a cause for concern.

Die Schwaben have just one win in their away games this season. They have conceded 31 of their 50 goals this season in 14 away games, keeping just one clean sheet in that period.

Considering Augsburg's struggles in their recent games and Stuttgart's poor away form, the two teams are expected to play out a draw.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Stuttgart

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Silas Katompa Mvumpa to score or assist any time - Yes

