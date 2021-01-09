Augsburg vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and a fascinating mid-table clash awaits as Augsburg host Stuttgart on Sunday.

Just one point and a position separates the two teams in the table right now.

Augsburg managed to climb above Sunday’s opponents after beating FC Koln in their last game. Stuttgart, on the other hand, had a tough outing against title-contenders RB Leipzig and were narrowly beaten 1-0.

Stuttgart have done exceedingly well in their first season since promotion to the top-flight, but their recent form hasn’t been great.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side are winless in their last three games, and need a good run of form to get back in contention for the European places.

Augsburg's form has been patchy as well. They will have to be particularly watchful against a Stuttgart side who have picked up all of their wins away from home this season.

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-head

Augsburg edge the head-to-head 3-2 if you consider the last six meetings between the two sides. In fact, Stuttgart fans will not have good memories of their last clash in 2019 when Augsburg beat their side 6-0.

Stuttgart were relegated that year, but this is a different team under Pellegrino, and they will look to avenge that humiliating loss.

They defended well against Leipzig, and will look to shut down an Augsburg attack that has scored just 16 times in 14 games this season.

Augsburg form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Stuttgart form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Team News

Augsburg

Alfred Finnbogason’s ankle injury is likely to keep him out once again. Fredrik Jensen, Jan Moravek, and Raphael Framberger have also been ruled out due to injuries.

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. Robert Gumny could come into the team as Gouweleeuw's replacement.

Injured: Fredrik Jensen, Jan Moravek, Raphael Framberger

Doubtful: Alfred Finnbogason

Suspended: Jeffrey Gouweleeuw

Stuttgart

Daniel Didavi is back for Stuttgart, but it remains to be seen if he will be given a start by Pellegrino. Erik Thommy is still unavailable, along with several others.

Tanguy Koulibaly and Kostas Mavropanos came off the bench against Leipzig, and they could start on Sunday.

Injured: Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Lilian Egloff, Erik Thommy, Maxime Awoudja

Doubtful: Clinton Mola

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Predicted Lineups

FC Augsburg predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Fafal Gikiewicz, Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Felix Uduokhai, Iago; Rani Khedira; Daniel Caligiuri, Tobias Strobl, Marco Richter, Ruben Vargas; Florian Niederlechner

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala; Gonzalo Castro, Tanguy Coulibaly; Nicolas Gonzalez

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Stuttgart are strong away from home, and despite their patchy form of late, we expect them to test Augsburg's defence and score a few goals.

The hosts are likely to struggle for goals once again, and we expect Stuttgart to emerge victorious.

Score prediction: Augsburg 0-3 Stuttgart