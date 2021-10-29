Augsburg vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Augsburg and VfB Stuttgart will battle for three points on matchday 10 of the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering defeat in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday. The hosts were eliminated on penalties by Bochum having played out a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Stuttgart fell to a 2-0 defeat on home turf to FC Koln. Anthony Modeste scored a second-half brace to fire his side into the next round.

They will each turn their attention to league action where things are not too great either. Stuttgart currently occupy 13th spot in the table but are just four points above the dropzone.

Augsburg occupy the final relegation spot and need maximum points to boost their chances of survival.

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 17 occasions in the past and Augsburg have a marginally better record with eight wins to their name.

Stuttgart were victorious on seven occasions while two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Philipp Forster and Sasa Kalajdzic scored either side of Florian Niederlechner's goal to give Stutgart a 2-1 home victory.

Augsburg have managed to win just once in their last six games across all competitions while Stuttgart have won the same number of games in their last five.

Augsburg form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Stuttgart form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-D

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Team News

Augsburg

Sarenzen Bazee (knee) and Felix Uduokhai (tendon) have both been sidelined with injuries while Fredrik Jensen and Niklas Dorsch are unavailable due to illness. Florian Niederlechner (groin) and Iago (hand) are doubts for this game.

Injuries: Sarenzen Bazee, Felix Uduokhai

Unavailable: Fredrik Jensen, Niklas Dorsch

Doubtful: Florian Niederlechner, Iago

Suspension: None

Stuttgart

The visitors have been decimated by injuries and currently have several players in the treatment room. Enzo Millot (knee), Omar Marmoush (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (shoulder), Mohamed Sankoh (knee cap), Momo Cisse (ankle) and Silas Katompa Mvumpa (ACL) are all unavailable due to injuries.

The trio of Florian Muller and and Roberto Massimo are all in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Atakan Karazor is serving his suspension for the double booking he received against Union Berlin, while Nikolas Nartey is a doubt with a muscle injury.

Injuries: Enzo Millot, Omar Marmoush, Sasa Kalajdzic, Mohamed Sankoh, Momo Cisse, Silas Katompa Mvumpa

Unavailable: Florian Muller, Roberto Massimo

Doubtful: Nikolas Nartey

Suspension: None

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (5-3-2): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Mads Pedersen, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny, Raphael Framberger; Carlos Cruezo, Andre Hahn, Daniel Caligiuri; Ruben Vargas, Andi Zeqiri

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Fabian Bredlow (GK); Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc-Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Borna Sosa; Chris Fuhrich, Wahidullah Faghir; Hamadi Al Ghaddioui

Augsburg vs Stuttgart Prediction

Both sides have a lot riding on the outcome of this game and a defeat could be detrimental to their survival hopes. This could see both managers prioritize caution rather than playing to win.

The hosts have struggled in attack this season and have not scored more than a goal in any league game this term. Stuttgart are yet to win a game on the road but they have proven a tough nut to crack on their travels.

Although one side could secure a win here, a low-scoring draw is the most likely result.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Stuttgart

Edited by Shardul Sant