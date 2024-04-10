Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2024

Augsburg will host Union Berlin at the WWK Arena on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form after a slow start to the year. Their push for continental football, however, took a hit last weekend as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Hoffenheim, with Ermedin Demirovic's second-half strike proving to be a mere consolation goal.

Augsburg sit seventh in the Bundesliga standings with 36 points from 28 games and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win on Friday.

Union Berlin have endured a turbulent campaign but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Bayer Leverkusen in their last match, with Robin Gosens' first-half dismissal ultimately scuppering their chances of a positive result on home turf.

The visitors sit 13th in the table with just 29 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 17th meeting between Augsburg and Union. The hosts have won five of their previous matchups while the visitors have won four times.

There have been seven draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last seven league games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Union have scored 25 goals in the German top flight this season. Only Koln (23) have managed fewer.

Only three of Augsburg's 10 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Only two of Die Eisernen's eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Augsburg's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last four home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result on Friday.

Union are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six matches. They have won just once on the road since last September and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-0 Union Berlin

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five league matches)