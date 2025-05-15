Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Augsburg will conclude their Bundesliga campaign against Union Berlin at the WWK Arena on Saturday. A win might help the hosts finish 10th in the league table. Berlin, meanwhile, are safe from relegation and there is nothing much left to play for them here.

Fuggerstädter have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last four games, suffering three consecutive defeats. They met Stuttgart last week and suffered a 4-0 away loss. Samuel Essende was sent off in the first half and will serve a suspension here.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak end after eight games last week as they suffered a 3-0 home loss to Heidenheim. They failed to score for the first time in four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two sides, and they have crossed paths 15 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording seven wins. The capital club have just one win in this fixture, and seven games have ended in draws.

Fuggerstädter extended their unbeaten streak against the visitors to nine games, recording a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in January.

Union Berlin are undefeated in their last four away games, playing two draws. They have scored one goal apiece in three games during that period.

Augsburg have won just two of their last seven home games. They have kept four clean sheets during that period and have failed to score in three games.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Fuggerstädter have suffered three consecutive defeats, scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have an unbeaten home record against Berlin, recording four consecutive wins, and will look to build on that form.

Mërgim Berisha will miss this match due to a muscle injury, while Fredrik Jensen will likely play here with a face mask after being injured against Stuttgart last week. Yusuf Kabadayi and Reece Oxford are long-term absentees, while Samuel Essende is suspended.

Die Eisernen are winless in their last five league games, conceding 10 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in three of their last four league meetings against the home team, which is a cause for concern.

Diogo Leite, Wooyeong Jeong, and Aljoscha Kemlein are confirmed absentees. Robert Skov and Jérôme Roussillon are also unlikely to start here.

The hosts are unbeaten in this fixture since 2020, recording six wins in nine games. Considering the home advantage for Fuggerstädter, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-0 Union Berlin

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Augsburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

