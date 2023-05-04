Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023

The German Bundesliga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Augsburg host Union Berlin at the WWK Arena on Saturday (May 6).

With four games to go, the Fuggerstadter will look to end their five-game winless run and pull clear of the relegation zone. Augsburg continued their race for survival on Saturday, fighting from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Enrico Maassen’s side have gone seven Bundesliga games without a win, losing thrice since a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on March 11. With 31 points from 30 games, the Fuggerstadter are 13th in the standings, just three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Berlin’s late-season form continued last time out, as they were held to a goalless draw by Bayer Leverkusen at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. Before that, Urs Fischer’s side snapped their two-match losing streak on April 23 with a 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park.

Berlin are third in the Bundesliga, level on 56 points with fourth-placed Freiburg and six points off league leaders Bayern Munich.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With four wins from their last 13 meetings, Augsburg hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Berlin have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fuggerstadter are unbeaten in five Bundesliga games against Fischer’s men, winning thrice since a 2-0 loss in January 2020.

Berlin have managed just one away win since mid-February, losing four.

Augsburg are winless in seven league outings since a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen in March.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Augsburg have been solid at home in recent weeks, going unbeaten in eight of their last nine games since January. Meanwhile, after a tough run of fixtures, Berlin are favourites heading into the contest and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Berlin

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Berlin

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Augsburg’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last seven meetings.)

