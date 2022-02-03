Augsburg vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Augsburg host Union Berlin at the WWK ARENA on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts have been in disappointing form of late. They received a 5-1 thrashing from Bayer Leverkusen last time out as they were carved apart far too easily on numerous occasions.

Augsburg sit 16th in the Bundesliga table with just 19 points from 20 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they look to avoid playing 2 Bundesliga football for the first time in over a decade.

Union Berlin's fairytale rise to the German top-flight is still in full flow at the moment as they are currently gunning for Champions League football. They beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in their last game, with Wolfsburg-bound Max Kruse scoring both goals.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 34 points from 20 games. They will now be looking to continue their impressive run when they travel to Augsburg on Saturday.

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Augsburg and Union Berlin. The home team have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just once. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams played out a goalless draw when they last faced off in a league clash earlier this season.

Augsburg Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

Union Berlin Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Team News

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl is currently out with a knee injury and will miss Saturday's game. Rafal Gikiewicz tested positive for COVID-19 over the break, and will be absent as well.

Injured: Tobias Strobl

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Rafal Gikiewicz

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Andras Schafer has been ruled out with an injury and will not play this weekend. Grischa Promel is also set to miss the trip to Augsburg due to COVID-19.

Winter signing Sven Michel could be handed his first start on Saturday after Max Kruse left the club to join Wolfsburg.

Injured: Andras Schafer

Doubtful: None

COVID-19: Grischa Promel

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Koubek (GK); Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Iago; Andre Hahn, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Ruben Vargas; Ricardo Pepi, Michael Gregoritsch

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Dominique Heintz; Christopher Trimmel, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Niko Gießelmann; Levin Öztunali; Taiwo Awoniyi, Sven Michel

Augsburg vs Union Berlin Prediction

Saturday's game features two teams in contrasting forms. Augsburg are on a five-game winless run and have won just one of their last eight games in the league. Union Berlin, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five games in the league and six across all competitions.

The visitors should have enough to pick up maximum points this weekend.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Union Berlin

Edited by Manas Mitul