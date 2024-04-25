Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

Augsburg will host Werder Bremen at the WWK Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results since returning to action after the international break and look set to miss out on the European spots. They were beaten 3-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt last time out holding a one-goal lead at the interval via a Ruben Vargas strike before their opponents turned the game on its head in the second half.

Augsburg sit eighth in the league table with 39 points from 30 matches. They will now look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Werder Bremen have struggled for results in the league of late although they look set to avoid the drop. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 victory over in-form Stuttgart with Marvin Ducksch scoring a brace before the Reds halved the deficit in the final 20 minutes of the match.

The visitors sit 11th in the table with 34 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Saturday.

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Augsburg and Bremen. Both sides have won 12 games apiece while their other three matchups ended in draws.

The hosts were beaten 2-0 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winning streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight Bundesliga outings.

Augsburg have scored 48 league goals this season, the highest of any team outside the European spots.

Only three of Die Werderaner's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Augsburg have won just one of their last four matches after winning their previous four. They are, however, undefeated in their last five home matches and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Bremen's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. However, they lost three of their last four games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-0 Werder Bremen

Augsburg vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Augsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)